 Singer Sandesh Shandilya On Fame After Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, The Music Industry And His Latest Album
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSinger Sandesh Shandilya On Fame After Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, The Music Industry And His Latest Album

Singer Sandesh Shandilya On Fame After Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, The Music Industry And His Latest Album

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was a turning point. The film’s music connected with audiences on a massive scale, and its success opened doors to new opportunities, says Sandesh Shandilya

Kabir Singh BhandariUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Sandesh Shandilya |

Acclaimed composer, musician and singer Sandesh Shandilya burst onto the filmi music scene when he composed four songs for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001): Suraj Hua Maddham, You Are My Soniya, Deewana Hai Dekho, and Vande Mataram, all of which became chartbusters. Some of the other notable films he has been part of are Chameli (2004), Socha Na Tha (2005) and Jab We Met (2007). Before that, he had won a MTV International Award for his first album Piya Basanti (2001), which was a fusion of Indian classical, Jazz and Sufi. Sandesh trained from an early age in Indian classical music from Shri Ram Bhartiya Kala Kendra, Delhi and came to Bombay at the age of 21, assisting music arranger Surinder Sodhi.

His latest album is called Harvest, which invites listeners to explore the transformative power of music in creating good vibes, cultivating happiness, nurturing friendships, and irrigating relationships with tracks such as Naina Barse, Jheelon pe Shaam and O Himalaya. Here are excerpts from our interview with him:

Q. What is the idea behind your latest album Harvest?

A. Harvest is, at its core, an experiment in uniting diverse musical perspectives while embracing a more global sound. Unlike Bollywood compositions, which are crafted to fit specific cinematic moments, Harvest allowed me to step outside those constraints and create music that’s not limited by storyline or character. Working with both established and emerging artists was a significant aspect of this album. Young artists bring a raw, uninhibited energy, and their curiosity pushes creative boundaries. Harvest is more than an album; it’s a conversation between generations and cultures.

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Key Shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam Reveals Details Of Escape After Gunning Down NCP Leader
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Key Shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam Reveals Details Of Escape After Gunning Down NCP Leader
Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts SIM Card Scam Used For Investment Frauds
Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts SIM Card Scam Used For Investment Frauds
Mumbai: 2 Chhota Rajan Gang Members Acquitted In 2005 Cable Operator Murder Case
Mumbai: 2 Chhota Rajan Gang Members Acquitted In 2005 Cable Operator Murder Case
Maharashtra: Govt To Discard 13,000 Vehicles Over 15 Years Old Under Central Scrapping Policy By January 1, 2025
Maharashtra: Govt To Discard 13,000 Vehicles Over 15 Years Old Under Central Scrapping Policy By January 1, 2025

Q. How did life change for you after the success of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?

A. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was a turning point. The film’s music connected with audiences on a massive scale, and its success opened doors to new opportunities. It brought recognition and allowed me to explore my musical ideas with greater freedom.

Q. Before that big break, what kind of struggles did you face?

A. Like many in the industry, the journey wasn’t easy at first. Breaking into Bollywood required persistence, as there’s a constant challenge to prove your musical identity while aligning with commercial demands. Building a network and getting your compositions heard involved years of hustle and self-belief.

Q. What are some serious issues music composers face that aren’t spoken about much?

A. One issue composers face is the constant pressure to churn out hits while maintaining artistic integrity. Another challenge is staying relevant in a rapidly changing industry—trends evolve quickly, and the demand for instant, catchy music often sidelines deeper, emotionally driven compositions. These pressures are often behind the scenes, but they’re realities composers have to navigate daily.

Read Also
Vikramaditya Motwane On Changing Culture Of Film Sets, Ananya Panday, His Fitness Regimen & More
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Singer Sandesh Shandilya On Fame After Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, The Music Industry And His Latest...

Singer Sandesh Shandilya On Fame After Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, The Music Industry And His Latest...

Bombay High Court Rejects Stay On Film 'Match Fixing-The Nation Is At Stake', Citing It As Fictional...

Bombay High Court Rejects Stay On Film 'Match Fixing-The Nation Is At Stake', Citing It As Fictional...

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Misses His ‘Mini Me’ Inside Show, Reveals THIS About Daughter

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Misses His ‘Mini Me’ Inside Show, Reveals THIS About Daughter

Freedom at Midnight Review: Nikkhil Advani’s Directorial Is An Insight Into Lesser Known Moments

Freedom at Midnight Review: Nikkhil Advani’s Directorial Is An Insight Into Lesser Known Moments

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform