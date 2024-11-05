'Fake Account Alert': Asim Riaz Clarifies He Did NOT Comment On Abhishek Kumar's Viral Lehenga Video...

Rapper and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz has clarified that he did not comment under a post featuring television actor and his Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 co-contestant Abhishek Kumar's cross-dressed look. For those unversed, Asim and Abhishek had an ugly fight during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi after which the former was kicked out of the reality show due to his aggressive behaviour.

Since the last few days, a video has been doing the rounds on social media in which Abhishek is spotted on the streets of Mumbai wearing a red lehenga. Recently, a screenshot of a comment, allegedly by Asim, surfaced on social media platforms.

The comment read, "Aa gaya apni auqat pe, lekin mere paas 10 ka khulla nahi hai." This did not go down well with Abhishek's fans and the rapper was slammed on social media.

However, Asim has now clarified that he did not post the comment and the account from which it was posted is 'fake'.

Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Asim wrote without naming anyone, "Fake account alert! Not my comment."

Abhishek did not react to the photo of the now-viral comment.

During the initial episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim and Abhishek engaged in verbal spats and the rapper was evicted from the show following a heated exchange with host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, as well as with other contestants.

It all began when Asim failed to complete a task and said that the challenge was impossible and told the makers of the show to do it in front of him.