Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri Khan Did NOT Receive ED Notice In ₹30 Crore Embezzlement Case

Reports went viral on Tuesday that Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan has been sent a notice by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a brand that has been accused of embezzling Rs 30 crore. However, turns out that there was no truth to the reports, and that Gauri has not been summoned by the ED.

Reportedly, the Tulsiani Group has been accused of causing a loss of almost Rs 30 crore to its banks and investors. Several media portals then claimed that Gauri was sent a summons by the ED as she was the brand ambassador of Tulsiani Group.

However, it has now been clarified that Gauri did not receive any summons from the ED and that she has no connection with the embezzlement case.

Gauri is yet to issue an official statement on the reports.

On the work front, apart from being a film producer, Gauri is also an active interior designer. She recently took to her social media handle to share glimpses of her latest project, in which, she gave a new look to the popular Grandmama's Cafe in the city.

She was recently seen cheering for her daughter Suhana Khan along with the rest of the family as she marked her acting debut with The Archies. Gauri, SRK, and their kids Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan were all seen hyping Suhana at The Archies screening.

She was also spotted along with SRK and Suhana as they attended AbRam Khan's annual day event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.