Gauri Khan Steps Out For Lunch With Son AbRam In Mumbai [PHOTOS]

By: Sachin T | December 03, 2023
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife's Gauri, who is a film producer and interior designer, was spotted with son AbRam in Mumbai on December 3
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The mother-son duo stepped out for lunch at a popular cafe in Bandra, Mumbai
Gauri was spotted wearing jeans and denim jacket. She completed her casual look with black sunglasses and a cap
On the other hand, AbRam was seen in comfy shorts and light blue t-shirt
Gauri and AbRam were spotted walking hand-in-hand before stepping inside their car
Gauri often steps out for lunch and dinner with her kids at different locations in Mumbai
Meanwhile, on the work front, the latest film which Gauri co-produced is Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu's Dunki along with Rajkumar Hirani Films
The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 21. It has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani
