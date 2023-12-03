Gauri Khan Steps Out For Lunch With Son AbRam In Mumbai [PHOTOS]

By: Sachin T | December 03, 2023

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife's Gauri, who is a film producer and interior designer, was spotted with son AbRam in Mumbai on December 3

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The mother-son duo stepped out for lunch at a popular cafe in Bandra, Mumbai

Gauri was spotted wearing jeans and denim jacket. She completed her casual look with black sunglasses and a cap

On the other hand, AbRam was seen in comfy shorts and light blue t-shirt

Gauri and AbRam were spotted walking hand-in-hand before stepping inside their car

Gauri often steps out for lunch and dinner with her kids at different locations in Mumbai

Meanwhile, on the work front, the latest film which Gauri co-produced is Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu's Dunki along with Rajkumar Hirani Films

The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 21. It has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani

Thanks For Reading!

BTS Photos From Sets Of Animal
Find out More