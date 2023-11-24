Ananya Panday Shares Inside Photos Of Mumbai House Designed By Gauri Khan |

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared that she has bought a new house in Mumbai. On Friday, the ‘Student Of The Year 2’ actor took to Instagram and revealed that her new abode in the city has been designed by none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior mogul Gauri Khan.

Ananya took to Instagram and wrote, “My first home .. my dream home ❤️ thank you @gaurikhan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me ❤️ you’re the best, love you!!!”

Ananya's house as seen in the pictures shared by her exudes a very warm and artistic vibe. It has shades of white, grey, and yellow that make it appear brighter and spacious. Gauri has also added some green elements with indoor plants and an accent wall with text and some daisies.

Besides her own house Mannat, Gauri has designed homes and stores for several famous personalities such as Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra to name a few.

Speaking about her professional commitments, Ananya is set to appear in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Additionally, she is part of the web series 'Call Me Bae' and is slated to star in an untitled cybercrime-thriller film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. In her upcoming projects, Ananya also has a film with Akshay Kumar, reportedly titled 'Shankara.'

On the personal front, Ananya is dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The two have been together for a while now. While they have never confirmed their relationship, their frequent outings and movie dates are proof of how close they are. Not to mention, Ananya also wished Aditya on his birthday recently.