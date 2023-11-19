Ananya Panday Plays With Snakes At Isha Ambani's Twins' Birthday Bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 19, 2023
On November 18, Ananya Panday attended Isha Ambani's twin' Krishna and Aadiya's 1st birthday party in Mumbai.
Photo Via Instagram
Ananya Panday was seen playing with puppies at the fun bash.
Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, also held a snake.
Sharing the photos on her social media handle, Ananya Panday wrote, "my definition of heaven - puppies & snakes .. my two fave animals."
Ananya Panday is currently in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo have been dating each other for quite sometime, however, they haven't confirmed it yet.
Ananya Panday recently attended Swarovski's flagship store opening on Fifth Avenue in NYC and posed with Kim Kardashian.
Ananya Panday made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 with Sara Ali Khan.
On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae and Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled project.