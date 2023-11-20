WATCH: Lovebirds Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Can’t Stop Smiling After Being Spotted Together |

Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who have been dating for a while now, were spotted once again in the city. The duo, who was reportedly watching the India vs Australia World Cup final match was seen leaving a friend's residence in the same car. As the paparazzi photographed the much-in-love couple, they couldn't help but blush and flash a big smile to the shutterbugs.

Watch the video below.

Last week, on Aditya's birthday, Ananya shared a stunning picture to wish him. Taking to Instagram story, Ananya posted a photo featuring Aditya with the scenic view as a backdrop. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Happy Birthday AD."

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year.

In the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan' season 8, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday graced the famous talk show couch. When Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara quickly replied, 'Night Manager'. The web series 'Night Manager' is headlined by Aditya.

Upon hearing Sara's answer, Ananya replied, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur."

Aditya made his Bollywood debut in 2009 with 'London Dreams', which also starred Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and Asin in significant roles.

His most well-known works include ‘Aashiqui 2’, 'Ok Jaanu', 'Malang', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', and 'Ludo'. Meanwhile, he will be seen in director Anurag Basu's 'Metro...in Dino'.

On the other hand, Ananya will be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The actress also has the web series ‘Call Me Bae’. She will also be seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. She also has a film with Akshay Kumar in her pipeline. Reportedly, the movie has been titled 'Shankara'.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)