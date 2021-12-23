Exclusive! Why is Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty in LA?

Namashi Chakraborty, son of veteran Mithun Chakraborty, has already made his way into everyone's watchlist for 2022; courtesy his big Bollywood debut, Bad Boy. The film is being helmed by director Rajkumar Santoshi. Namashi has already wrapped the shooting schedule of the film in Bengaluru, and sources suggest that he has signed another project even before the release of his first venture.

Namashi Chakraborty with co star Amrin Qureshi | Pic: Instagram/namashi_chakraborty

A source reveals, "To prepare for his character in his next offering, Namashi has started taking acting workshops in LA. The young actor is very prompt with his homework and wants to be fully prepared before going on the floors."

Well, isn't it exciting to know Namashi is going all out for his upcoming next? Meanwhile, his debut Bad Boy also stars Amrin Qureshi, daughter of the producer Sajid Qureshi of Inbox Pictures. Bad Boy is a romantic comedy and will also see Mithun grooving in a special song along with his son and Amrin. The film's release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers are planning to release it in theatres next year.

