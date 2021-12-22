Scoop! THIS is the Bollywood actress Taha Shah wishes to romance!

Taha Shah began his acting career in Bollywood a decade ago with Luv Ka the End opposite Shraddha Kapoor. After that, he was seen in films like Gippi and Baar Baar Dekho, among others. He has appeared in a few music videos, two of which feature Alaya F and Daisy Shah. We caught up with Taha for a candid conversation. Excerpts:

Ekk Vari is your third music video in a row after Aaj Sajeya and Ae Savere...

The idea of Ekk Vari came through my mom. She wanted me to put out and display my skills. Post which, I had to find out the right song and music to start off. Since the current flavour is of sad songs, Ekk Vari came as an air of fresh breath. It also has a very catchy hook line which we feel will connect with the youth.

How did the shoot go of the song?

Looking for a location was the hardest part since it was about logistics. Earlier, we were planning to shoot in Dubai, but we couldn’t due to the lockdown. I drove myself about five times for the recce. In fact, there was a lot more dance than you saw finally because it was losing the whole essence of the song. We just kept the hook step. It was quite a task, but Daisy was a sport, and we shot for about 18 hours. Lyrics also propelled the story in the right direction.

So, you romanced Alaya and now Daisy onscreen. Which actress is on your wishlist?

After romancing pretty women like Alaya and Daisy, I hope I get to romance Alia Bhatt sometime. This is just the beginning, be it Alaya F or Daisy; they both have been great co-stars. I am hoping that I get to romance many heroines in 2022.

Advertisement

Speaking of Alia, you recently shot Ae Savere with her mother, Soni Razdan, in Kashmir. How was the experience?

I love Kashmir. This project actually fell in my lap. I was supposed to go to Kashmir to shoot something else. I know the director Danish Renzu from LA, I called him to check the situation in Kashmir, and he offered me this song. Soni is funny on the sets. We had a great time shooting, and I had an incredible experience shooting with her. I really hope that she can play my mother yet again in a film.

What is happening on the film front?

There are three films starting next year, so hopefully, I will be shooting something really big in the first half of 2022. I am currently shooting a massive historical project which I am dying to watch myself. It will release in April 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 06:55 AM IST