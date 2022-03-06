Exclusive! THIS is how Sunny Leone feels about collaborating with Vikram Bhatt for Anamika

Sunny Leone has strived hard to excel in the world of glitz and glamour. She will soon make her debut in an action-packed avatar on OTT with Anamika. The web series has been directed by Vikram Bhatt and will begin streaming from March 10 on MX Player. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

How was it working with Vikram?

Working with Vikram sir was absolutely amazing. He had such a nice story and believed that I could become this character-Anamika. This project is very special to me and is in a completely different zone. I am very excited to see myself in this.

How was it doing action sequences?

Yes, there is a lot of action with multiple big action scenes that was also so much fun to shoot. It was very safe to work with the fight master. Watching all the scenes after being edited, it definitely looks very interesting.

Anamika means being nameless. But you are so famous globally. What’s your take on it?

It’s been a long journey, and a lot of bad things and good things have happened too. I think with time, everything that I ever wanted to do, those things are coming to me, and also being able to fulfil all of them makes me feel content. My journey has been amazing. It’s been a great time being here, from being with my family to being home. Cosmetic business, one production, working in films and shows... It’s like a dream come true.

What have you learned from Vikram that you added to your craft?

I think my main goal was to absorb as much information as I could while working with somebody like him. He is so experienced, and he taught me so much, from the smallest of things to the biggest of advice. Be it professional as well as personal also how people work in the industry. Every single day brought in varied learning for me on the table.

What are your future films/shows?

Anamika is coming out now on March 10. Then there are a few South films. Hopefully, my Tamil film Shero will release this year.

Being the mother of three kids, you set a great trend not being gender biased about them?

I think children are children. They are God’s gift, whether they are little boys or a little girl. I have two boys and a girl (Asher, Noah and Nisha). They are the best I can ever get.

Do you feel your boys are naughty in comparison to your daughter?

My boys are very naughty. One son is very naughty. Asher knows it, and he smiles when he does anything naughty. He says, ‘Mama, I love you.’ I tell him what you are doing is wrong.

What has happened to the school you had opened?

That was a while ago. It’s been shut down now. We had a fall out with one of the people.

Who helps your kids with their homework?

They are four and six. They are all so young, and they don’t have much homework. They go to nursery school, and Nisha also goes to school.

Who do you think would like to tread in your footsteps?

Who follows me, you mean? That would be my little tiny baby Asher. He is always around. He is my cuddliest baby.

We Indians inculcate the habit of doing household chores in our girl children. What have you taught Nisha?

Well, not much as she is just six years old. She is a very young girl. But yes, in our house we talk a lot about respect and respecting all the elders. All my children take their own plates and put them in the kitchen sink after finishing their food. I teach them little things as they are still so young. It’s not so serious that they need to be under some crazy training. They need to be just children. Now they need to go back to school, be like children, and have fun. They have missed all that because of the Pandemic. That’s what I am focusing on right now.

How do you strike a balance giving ample time to both family and work?

We got ample time with each other during Covid-19. I dropped them at school and came to work. I will see them in an hour or so and spend the entire evening with them. Between my husband (Daniel Weber) and me, we juggle back and forth. My husband is always there with them.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 06:48 AM IST