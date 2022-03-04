'Ridiculous and childish': Sunny Leone reacts to trolls who accused her of adopting daughter Nisha for publicity

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone often treats her fans with adorable family photos and videos. Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber welcomed twin boys, Noah and Asher, via surrogacy in 2018. They adopted their first child, Nisha Kaur Weber, in July 2017 from Latur. She was 21 months old at the time of adoption. While Nisha is six years old now, Noah and Asher are three.

A few months back, Sunny was brutally trolled by netizens for not holding her daughter Nisha's hand in public and several users also accused the actress of adopting her for publicity. After their photos were shared by the paparazzi, social media users trolled Sunny for not holding Nisha’s hand despite making sure to hold the hands of her two sons.

While Sunny had maintained a dignified silence over the trolling, she has now given a befitting reply to those who questioned her parenting.

In an interview with DNA, Sunny said she doesn't need one picture to dictate her parenting to her children and someone to judge her based on one photo.

When asked about negativity on social media and the time when trolls passed nasty comments accusing her of giving more attention to her twins than her daughter Nisha, Sunny Leone said that the person who wrote that is someone who is not a part of her daily life. "How about you live your life in my shoes for at least 5 minutes before you sit and judge me, my kids and my family and my parenting skills and me loving one over the other," she asked.

The actress also called it 'ridiculous' and 'childish'. She added that for the comments that were made, she will only say 'grow-up'.

Sunny's husband Daniel had also defended his wife and had called it 'absurd'. He said that he doesn't care about what people think.

Daniel had stated that his sons are three years old and they run around as wild animals do in the park. He added that his daughter is six and she knows how to walk. Daniel further added that Nisha is the princess of their house.

Daniel also said that they love Nisha immensely, and don’t need to justify to the world how much they love their three kids.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will next be seen in a web series titled, ‘Anamika’, an intriguing spy-thriller, directed by Vikram Bhatt that will stream on MX Player from March 10.

