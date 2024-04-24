EXCLUSIVE: Ruslaan Fame Aayush Sharma Breaks Silence On Being Bullied, Says Media Has Always Pulled Me Down

Ayush Sharma |

Actor Aayush Sharma, who marked his acting debut with Loveyatri is all set to be seen doing high octane action in Ruslaan. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, actor gives a befitting reply to those, who pulled him down, attach his name with Salman Khan time and again and more. Excerpts:

You are just three film old. Do you feel an equity as an actor yet?

For me, it still feels my first film. The way I take gaps in my each film seems like a new launch with each passing film. I did Loveyatri and took three years to come out with Antim and almost two and half years for Ruslaan. After Loveyatri, I had fear to miss out but then came Antim and some sort of disinterest started. There was a shift and I wanted to be known for work.

Go on…

Though I have a public relations team but I hibernate a lot. I am not saying this in a negative context but that’s when I know what to do next. I work on myself and what I need to do and change in me. I do get passionate about my films. It’s not about any peer pressure but I do get involved in the post production of my films. I do enjoy making films, what I don’t enjoy is unnecessary conversations.

How did you deal with your failures so far?

When I look back to Loveyatri, it was more of an emotional experience. I see my flaws and I don’t blame anyone but myself. I could have done better, worked and presented myself better. My first film taught me a lot but Antim didn’t. My fear went away. No family name can change your career. I have nothing to lose now. People anyway call me a bad actor so might as well I work hard.

Elaborate further…

I read every feedback that comes my way but if I keep ranting about audiences rejecting me then it won’t solve the problem. I request people to criticise me wherever they feel I am bad. I don’t want to call myself an actor until I spend 20-25 years in the film industry, as of now I am just a student of acting.

How do you react when you are being scrutinised by the media time and again?

Each time when I try to make my own name, I was attached to the Khan family. Unfortunately, its not the family that holds me back. I want people to talk about my family, my upbringing, why I have to be a spokesperson what happens in Galaxy apartment. Looking at my work, when people ask how was Salman Khan’s reaction, I want to ask that why they don’t ask my father’s reaction?

Share the experience of shooting Ruslaan.

I hope I have done good and have evolved as an actor. I am waiting for the validation from the audience. There’s some great action in the film. I am ready to make my own graph. It feels like a dream come true to be a part of a film where I play the titular tole.