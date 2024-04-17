Exclusive: We Had To Do All Kinds Of Scenes Together, Reveals Do Aur Do Pyaar Actress Vidya Balan On Intimate Scenes With Pratik Gandhi

Vidya Balan |

Known for portraying powerful characters, actress Vidya Balan is all set to bring yet another role to life that is set at the backdrop of infidelity. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, she talks about her upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar, her experience of working with co-star Pratik Gandhi, and more. Excerpts:

How do you maintain your public image despite doing less projects?

Frankly, I don’t know but I love people and meeting them. However, I do get to meet them or media in general very rarely since I only step out during my film promotions.

How giving is Pratik Gandhi as an actor especially when you are the centre of attention in each frame?

I genuinely fall short of words when someone asked about him. He has been so generous throughout the shoot and even while promoting it. It was very easy to work with him as he is a very secure actor. We had to do all kinds of scenes in the film. We didn’t know each other at all but we broke the ice in the very first meeting.

Go on…

We did a couple of readings after that and we caught the right chord with each other as actors. There was an organic give and take as actors. Although, people haven’t seen much of him as yet but he has been an actor since the age of six. He knows his craft. It was amazing to see him acting who I almost thought he was Harshad Mehta be able to slip into a character like this.

Being in a successful marriage, was it anywhere difficult for you to portray infidelity on-screen?

As actors, we are trained to portray characters but most of the times, my laughter on the sets gave enough breather to the discomforting or intimate scenes. The way this film is written is pleasing, there is a light touch to a subject like infidelity. The writing is very fun and nuanced at the same time which is a very fine balance. The film could have become very serious or frivolous else.

How is to work with good looking men always on-screen?

I do realise now that I am always surrounded with good looking men (laughs). Being on a Hindi film set, Senthil was just so overwhelmed by seeing the whole process. He had done a Hindi film after so long that he was soaking in. He was here for a short while though. He was seeing the entire female attention but I guess he completely ignores his own attention.

When are we seeing you on OTT?

I feel happy that there’s another medium for actors to show our talent and tell good stories. It’s just fantastic. Theatrical experience is entirely unparalleled. With OTT, one can view anything alone or a group of people. Some films require community viewing. Even the audiences are varied.