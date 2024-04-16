Exclusive: I Would Have Taken Better Decisions If Would Have Been Mature, Says Silence 2 Fame Actress Prachi Desai On Failures

Prachi Desai |

Actress Prachi Desai is currently seen in Silence 2 as a special task force officer that released on April 16, 2024 on an OTT platform. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actress talks about her film, her experience of working on the second part, her choices and more. Excerpts:

With so much content being produced on OTT, why are you still so choosy?

Since Covid, I have been doing more interesting work as much as I can, of course, time is a factor, but certain delays aren’t in my control. People showered so much love for the first edition of Silence that they wanted us to make the second part. It is an amazing feeling. Even in Forensic, people will get to see me doing something really different, and I don’t want to give spoilers.

Go on…

It is an unsaid deal with the fans that the second part would be more interesting than the first. There has to be a bigger surprise value for the people. I have also done my Telugu project Dhootha with Chay Akkineni and a beautiful album inspired by Amrita Pritam and Sahir Ludhianvi. I feel I try to give different things to my fans and try to fulfill my hunger as an actor too.

Is Silence 2 more deadly and lethal?

There would be more dead bodies for sure (laughs). A sense of maturity has come in our roles. This time around, we as a team are warmer together since it was more of an ice-breaker in the first part. Even for the audience, it’s going to be an enjoyable experience.

With the OTT trend, audiences have changed, and so have scripts. Has your process changed too as an actor?

My first acting break happened when I was 17. Rock on happened at the age of 19. In between shows and the movie, I got many offers, and I thought of them intuitively. Rock On was like a dream come true. I knew it would do well, especially when there was no commonality between the real me and my character. I have always been very sorted in my head, so I could gauge what is worth doing for me. But a few decisions I made in the past could have been better if I had been more mature.

Elaborate further…

The roles being written today are way better and far from the stereotypical way of portraying women on screen. Audiences are exposed to so much content that they have become much smarter. It really makes a huge difference for me in making my choices now. Today, I don’t have to worry about playing the antagonist or protagonist as it is only about doing interesting roles.

What kind of roles are you looking to play now?

I want to play a Gayatri Devi or Kalpana Chawla on screen. I would also want to play lighthearted roles like a nice romantic one.