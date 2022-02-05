Exclusive! Kirti Kulhari to play Maharani Gayatri Devi in a biopic? Read on to find out!

Kirti Kulhari’s name is synonymous with doing unconventional characters mostly. She has performed varied roles in films like Pink and The Girl on the Train. She was recently seen in the hugely popular web series Human. In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, she opens up about her film choices, her upcoming film Nayeka and her dream of playing the titular role if a biopic is made on Maharani Gayatri Devi. Excerpts:

When will we see you do an out and out commercial film?

I honestly want to know myself. What is the definition of an out and out comedy film? In fact, this term is changing, and you get to see a bit in that too. The work I wanted to do, I am happy I got it. Receiving appreciation brings validation. When I get bored of doing this stuff, I’ll say, ‘Come on, it’s enough!’.

Go on...

In the coming times, you will see me in different and new characters. Yes, every character I have done is mostly different with more intense content, and it’s not commercial. Yes, definitely, I would like to do light-hearted characters myself.

Do you think people like entertaining stuff over serious content?

I like to take up relevant topics. This is the temptation an artiste always has. This is the reason why I keep saying yes to such stuff. I’m personally not getting too much time to watch anything. My idea is to watch something which is told nicely and gives me satisfaction as a viewer. Be it comedy, dark, heavy or grey stuff, it is a delight to watch good cinema, and the rest makes no difference to me.

Many filmmakers/actors/technicians say you are an absolute delight to work with. How do you feel?

It’s nice to know. But I feel I’m a very passionate actor. If you are creatively involved in your work, passionate filmmakers and writers like to be associated with passionate actors. Now, people write stories for me. This is a wonderful experience. I have been around, and I have had my shares of lows. I just feel glad that I didn’t quit, and I’m still here. The audience wants to watch me. I am very grateful.

Your future films?

I am beginning to shoot Nayeka. It’s a dark comedy thriller written and directed by Ajay Kiron Nair. It also stars Sharad Kelkar and Zakir Hussain. I want to do feature films this year, so I am focusing only on choosing feature films. It’s the story of a struggling actress who gets caught in a crime, and thereafter, a cat and mouse chase begins. What kind of people she meets, and how it turns dark. At the same time, there is a comic angle to it. It’s a fun script and a fun character. This year, I will have four to five films, but I have not yet signed on the dotted lines.

Whose biopic would you love to play on the silver screen?

I would love to do Maharani Gayatri Devi’s biopic. I read a book on her a long time back, and it stayed with me. This world of Maharajas and Maharanis fascinates me a lot. It will feel mesmerising to probably play her on screen.

