 Ex-AMMA Member Joy Mathew Defends Mohanlal & Mammootty's Silence, Says Malayalam #MeToo Row 'Not As Big As Dileep Issue'
Shammi Thilakan feels that the mass resignation is a betrayal of the members who elected the committee

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
article-image

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has been in a bad light since there was a mass resignation of its office bearers. It began a rage of attention and debate in the Malayalam film industry, and on this issue, several stakeholders shared their thoughts on the organisation's future.

Former AMMA Office-Bearer Joy Mathew justified Mohanlal and Mammootty's silence on the topic, claiming that the Malayalam films are in crisis due to the controversy surrounding actor Dileep, who was detained for allegedly arranging the 2017 actress kidnapping. He says that the #MeToo row is not as big as the Dileep issue.

He also criticized the state government and the Cultural Affairs Minister for delaying the release of the Justice Hema Committee findings by almost four years. He also called for Mukesh, an AMMA member and legislator accused of sexual assault. Speaking to the media, he said, “Is the Chief Minister the only person who details all the plans of the government? Other ministers do too, right? The CM only addresses the most important matters. In this case, the issue at hand isn’t that serious. Malayalam cinema has faced bigger troubles. The current one is not as big as the Dileep issue. He was AMMA’s treasurer at the time."

AMMA critic and actor Shammi Thilakan feels that the mass resignation is a betrayal of the members who elected the committee. He shared his views about the same and called it an association’s failure to address critical issues. He also highlighted the fact that all the members are accountable, regardless of their standing, and chastised the organisation for perpetuating a casteist culture, which he alleges has existed for years.

Malayalam #MeToo: FIR Filed Against Actors Mukesh, Jayasurya After Minu Muneer Accuses Them Of...
article-image

The Women in Cinema Collective was formed in 2017 after the abduction and sexual assault of a leading actress in Kochi prompted a petition to the Kerala Chief Minister, resulting in the creation of the Justice Hema Committee to probe industry issues.

WCC shared its statement and focused on the responsibility of building a just future. In the post, they shared, 'Rethink, reshape, and rebuild', stating it as the revolution for justice and dignity.

