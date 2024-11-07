Ever Seen A Movie At The World’s Highest Altitude Cinema In Ladakh At 11,562 ft? |

Over the years, there has been a significant decline in India’s screen density, which has dropped from 21,000 screens to just around 9,000 today. Although the digital revolution and cable television played roles in this trend, the root issue was the inability of traditional single-screen cinemas — especially in rural areas — to keep up with modern demands, leading to the decline of ‘tambu talkies.’ Urban multiplexes have since transformed the movie-watching experience but remain inaccessible to rural communities, leaving them deprived of the grand, immersive experience of cinema. This is where Sushil Chaudhary, Founder & CEO, Picturetime Digiplex, came up with the idea of digital inflatable theatres or Mobile Digital Movie Theatres (MDMT).

For Chaudhary, cinema is essential, like ‘roti, kapda, makaan’ - a vital source of joy, connection, and inspiration. This belief, along with his lifelong passion for cinema, inspired the concept. Their mobile theatres are designed to overcome real estate and regulatory challenges, providing a flexible, portable solution that brings the latest films to even the remotest parts of India. His vision? To see every town and village experience the magic of the big screen.

With the ongoing Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) where his digital inflatable theatres are an integral part, The Free Press Journal quizzed him about the various aspects and challenges of this project. Excerpts:

Q. How are these portable theatres transforming the film experience for audiences in remote areas?

A. By making high-quality films accessible to those with limited or no access to traditional theaters. Our inflatable cinemas provide immersive, large-screen viewing in locations with minimal infrastructure, allowing underserved communities to experience the magic of cinema. By adapting to diverse and challenging terrains, Picturetime creates a shared, theatrical experience that fosters community and provides cultural opportunities previously unavailable in these regions.

Q. How does this help regional film-makers?

A. In addition to reaching audiences, our mobile theatres are empowering regional filmmakers by providing accessible, high-quality platforms to showcase their work, overcoming the barriers of limited screens and high distribution costs that often prevent smaller, regional films from reaching a broader audience. Our mobile theatres allow us to feature regional films at festivals, such as the Himalayan Film Festival in Ladakh and the Dharamshala International Film Festival, which introduces local/regional filmmakers to audiences who might never otherwise encounter their stories. This approach not only expands the reach of regional cinema but also strengthens the bond between filmmakers and audiences, giving diverse voices a chance to thrive on the big screen.

Q. What were the challenges in setting up the world’s highest altitude cinema in Ladakh at 11,562 ft?

A. Bringing this vision to life in a location as remote as Ladakh, at 11,562 feet, presented unique challenges. Setting up the world’s highest altitude cinema demanded materials capable of withstanding the harsh climate — extreme cold, high winds, and fluctuating temperatures. Ensuring stability and durability in such conditions was essential. Additionally, the logistical challenges of transporting equipment and materials through the mountainous terrain required precise planning and resource allocation. However, our team’s dedication enabled us to create an unforgettable cinematic experience in one of the world’s most isolated regions.

We are proud to witness films like Bell Bottom, 83, Jawaan, Pathaan, Stree 2 etc getting a mind boggling response at our world’s highest altitude theatre in Ladakh.

Q. How will the theatres be incorporated during the DIFF this year? What’s new this year?

A. At this year’s DIFF, we’re enhancing the cinematic experience with upgraded technology and expanded venues. In previous years, our setup was simpler, with fewer screens and basic projection systems. This year, we’re bringing two of our Mobile Digital Movie Theatres (MDMTs) and transforming the main auditorium into a world-class venue with advanced DCI (Digital Cinema Initiative) projection, delivering stunning visual quality with high resolution, vibrant colors, and remarkable contrast.

Our certified technicians will oversee the setup to ensure every detail — brightness, colour, and sharpness — is calibrated to global standards. We’re also enhancing the sound system, creating an immersive audio experience to rival top theatres.

These upgrades will allow DIFF attendees to enjoy films exactly as intended, adding a new dimension to this year’s festival.