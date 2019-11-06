Evelyn Sharma’s latest bikini picture is setting the internet on fire

Now that the scorching heat is gone and the pleasantness of winter is approaching, you might as well pack your bags and leave for a vacay! Soaking under the bright sun also sounds like a good idea. Just like us, Evelyn Sharma is also in a mood for a holiday. She took to Instagram to tell us that.
In the latest photo shared by her, she is seen enjoying some leisure time, in a floral printed bikini. Looks like it is a throwback photo from one of her vacations. ‘ #mood #needavacation,’ the actor wrote. True, who doesn’t need a vacation?
If you follow her on social media, you do know that she is an avid traveller who would not waste any chance of setting off for a holiday!
On the personal front, Evelyn is having an absolutely fulfilled time. Nearly a month ago, she got engaged to boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi. Tushaan, a dental doctor from Australia, popped the question in Sydney and she said YES! The two were dating for a while now, and we wonder if marriage is on their cards anytime soon.
Workwise, she was last seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor‘s Saaho.
