Evelyn Sharma engaged to Australia-based boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi

Saaho actress Evelyn Sharma is engaged to her boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi, who is an Australia based dental surgeon and entrepreneur. Tushaan proposed to Evelyn on the iconic Harbour Bridge in Sydney.
Evelyn got recognition with her role as Laxmi, in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’. Recently she was seen in the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Saaho’. The actress had been dating Tushaan Bhindi for a year now. The latter proposed to her in old-school style.
In an interview with a leading daily she revealed the details of the setup, which was done on the famous Harbour Bridge in Sydney, as a guitarist played their favourite songs in the background. Tushaan went down on his knee, and proposed to her, by reading out some special words he penned down for her.
Evelyn acted in big banner movies like, Saaho, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Main Tera Hero, and Nautanki Saala among others.
