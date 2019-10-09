Evelyn Sharma engaged to Australia-based boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi

Saaho actress Evelyn Sharma is engaged to her boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi, who is an Australia based dental surgeon and entrepreneur. Tushaan proposed to Evelyn on the iconic Harbour Bridge in Sydney.

Evelyn got recognition with her role as Laxmi, in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’. Recently she was seen in the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Saaho’. The actress had been dating Tushaan Bhindi for a year now. The latter proposed to her in old-school style.