Eros Now original film 'Switchh’, starring Vikrant Massey, trailer out now

Eros Now, the streaming platform owned by the Eros STX Global Corporation, has released the trailer of its most anticipated original film ‘Switchh’. Headlined by Vikrant Massey and Naren Kumar, the film delves deep into the lives of a con artist and hustlers and their expedition to crack the robbery of the century.
The trailer presents a sneak peek of an intriguing and suspense-filled journey, as the con-artists unearth their biggest target - but a twist makes you wonder whether they can pull it off!
Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group mentions, “SWITCHH is an intriguing story that will leave viewers at the edge of their seats. The story, screenplay and performances are perfectly woven together to offer audiences a thrilling experience.”
Produced by Nine Hope Productions, Ashwini Sehdev, Vinod Adnani and Harish Purswani, Eros Now’s original film SWITCHH is all set to begin streaming from 21st March 2021.
