Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda begin shoot for '14 Phere'

Actors Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda on Thursday started filming their next movie "14 Phere", production house Zee Studios announced.

Devanshu Singh of "Chintu Ka Birthday" fame will direct the movie from a script by Manoj Kalwani.

The film is currently being shot at Kamalistan Studio, will also be filmed on location in Delhi, Jaipur and Lucknow.

"Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, and directed by Devanshu Singh. A Zee Studios production #ShootBegins today!" a tweet on the banner's official Twitter handle read.