 Emily Ratajkowski Grabs Eyeballs In A Black Sheer Naked Dress At Beyoncé, Jay-Z's Oscars 2024 After-Party
Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski recently attended Jay-Z and Beyoncé's annual Oscars afterparty.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, also known as EmRata, recently attended Jay-Z and Beyoncé's annual Oscars 2024 afterparty. Her outfit grabbed eyeballs as she was seen wearing a risqué naked dress in black at the party.

Emily paired it with a visible black underwear underneath and styled the risqué number with black strappy heels. She decided to ditch accessories and let her outfit do the talking. The model also carried a mini shoulder bag to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Emily attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party in a show-stopping off-shoulder gown by French fashion label Jacquemus from spring/summer 2024. She wore a sculpted white gown that featured an off-center bodice. d

The event was held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Recently, Emily celebrated her 'beautiful baby' son Sly's third birthday, sharing a video with him, she wrote, "Sly is THREE! This day three years ago I felt my beautiful baby’s soul come into the world and held him to my chest and my god—how the time has flown. Witnessing Sly become the loving, curious, funny and kind person he is has been the joy of my life. I feel so lucky to call myself Sly’s mama. I can’t wait to see what comes next."

Ratajkowski shares her son with ex-husband, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The duo got married in a civil ceremony in New York City on February 23, 2018. However, they broke things off in July 2022.

