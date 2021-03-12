Emily Ratajkowski welcomes baby boy with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Model-actor Emily Ratajkowski has announced the birth of her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 29-year-old actor shared that her son was born on March 8.

"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life," Ratajkowski wrote alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn.