 Elvish Yadav Vibes With Hardik Pandya's Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic In New VIDEO: 'Whole New Level'
Elvish Yadav recently shared a new reel on Instagram in which they are vibing to her song, Tere Krke.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 09:27 PM IST
article-image

Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and popular YouTuber, left everyone surprised after he shared a new video on his social media handle with cricketer Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic. In the video, the duo can be seen vibing to Stankovic's latest song, Tere Krke featuring vocals by Punjabi singer Preet Inder.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Vibin' On A Whole New Level." In the clip, Natasa is seen wearing a floral dress, while Yadav wore a black T-shirt paired with a stylish silver jacket. The two can be seen walking against a beautiful sea.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, this marks Natasa's first project after her split from Hardik Pandya. Sharing an official statement on their social media handles, the two wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

They added, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Take a look at it:

The duo tied the knot on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya on July 30 of the same year. In 2023, they renewed their vows with a lavish ceremony in Udaipur.

