Aly Goni Reveals He Broke Up With Natasa Stankovic As She Didn't Want To Live With His Family: 'Mujhe Nahi Jami'

Television actor Aly Goni, who is currently in a relationship with actress Jasmin Bhasin, earlier dated Natasa Stankovic for four years before parting ways with her. And recently, he revealed that the real reason behind their breakup was that Natasa did not want to live with his family.

During his appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Aly stated that he would never abandon his family for someone and that his family was the most important thing for him.

Without taking names, he then said that the real reason behind his breakup earlier was the fact that his partner did not wish to live with his parents after marriage. "Jo mera isse pehle bhi relation tha, voh bahut hi serious tha. Uska reason hi yahi tha ke usne mujhe bola ke jab hum shaadi karenge future mein, hum alag rahenge. Voh cheez mujhe nahi jami," he shared.

He went on to say that he will take his family along wherever he goes in life and that he can never separate from his family. "Main nahi chhod sakta, chaahe duniya ki koi bhi taakat aa jaaye," he reiterated.

Aly and Natasa dated for four years and during the course of their relationship, they also participated in reality shows as a couple. After their breakup, Aly fell in love with Jasmin Bhasin, while Natasa got married to Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

However, in July this year, Natasa announced her divorce with Hardik after four years of marriage, post which the actress moved to Serbia with their son Agastya.

On the other hand, Aly and Jasmin have been dodging the question about their marriage for quite a while now. They have maintained that they will get married "when the time is right". Jasmin is often seen spending quality time with Aly's family.