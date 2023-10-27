Elvish Yadav Extortion Case: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Thanks Gurugram Police For Arresting Accused | Photo Via Instagram

Elvish Yadav, who gained immense popularity after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, recently filed a complaint on October 25, 2023, with the Gurugram police, claiming that he received extortion calls demanding ₹1 crore from an unknown number.

Soon after, the police arrested a 24-year-old man from Gujrat in connection with Elvish Yadav's extortion case.

Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime Branch, spoke about the case and told ANI, “Gurugram Police with cooperation from Gujarat Police has arrested one, Shakir Makrani, a resident of Vadnagar. He was influenced by Yadav; to earn money he made this plan to make extortion calls.”

On Friday, Elvish took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and expressed gratitude to Gurugram police. He wrote, "A Big Thanks To Gurugram Police."

Elvish hails from Gurugram and owns two YouTube channels, namely Elvish Yadav and Elvish Yadav Vlogs. Besides that, he is also the owner of the clothing brand, 'systumm_clothing'.

Elvish entered as a wild card contestant and bagged the winner's trophy along with the prize money of ₹25 lakh from Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

After winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish has been featured in two music videos, including Bawli, Hum Toh Deewane with Urvashi Rautela, Chore Haryane Aale, and Bolero alongside his co-contestant Manisha Rani.

