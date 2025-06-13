Eleven On OTT: Know Where You Can Watch Naveen Chandra's Latest Tamil Thriller Online

Eleven On OTT | Photo Credit: Trailer

Eleven is a Tamil thriller film starring Naveen Chandra as Francis. The Tamil crime thriller is written and directed by Lokesh Ajls. The film was released in theatres on May 16, 2025, and received outstanding responses from audiences and critics. Eleven is now available for streaming digitally.

Eleven streaming details

The film is premiering on Amazon Prime Video, Aha and Simply South. The streaming platform shared the announcement video on X and wrote, "Listen to Naveen Chandra who plays Francis in the latest Tamil crime thriller #ELEVEN, now streaming on Simply South worldwide, excluding India."

Plot overview

Eleven, a crime thriller, centres on a police officer named Aravind, played by Naveen Chandra, recognised for cracking difficult cases, who has been given a case involving serial killings. The plot shifts when Aravind discovers the link between the murders and a school, Twin Bird, that admits only twins. The plot is captivating, and the action scenes are enjoyable to observe.

Cast and crew of Eleven

The film features Naveen Chandra as Aravind, Shashank as Ranjith, Reyaa Hari as Sanjana, Abhirami as Shanthi, Dileepan as Manohar, Riythvika as Meera, Aadukalam Naren as Chandrasekar, Ravi Varma as Principal, Arjai as Bank Robber, and Kireeri Damaraju as Surendar, among others.

The screenplay of the film is written by Lokkesh Ajis. It is produced by Ajmal Khan and Reyaa Hari under the banner of AR Entertainment. The film was made with four crore and earned nearly seven crore worldwide. If you like crime thrillers filled with twists and suspense, now is your opportunity to watch it online, particularly if you missed the film in theaters.