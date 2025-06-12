OTT Releases This Week: From The Traitors To Snow White, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | June 12, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Snow White is a fantasy film that revolves around a young princess whose life takes a turn when she discovers that the Evil Queen wants to kill her. It is streaming on JioHotstar
The Traitors is a reality show that revolves around a few participants who are covertly selected as traitors tasked with eliminating the others (the innocents) without revealing their identities. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Photo Credit: Prime Video
Fubar is a spy thriller action comedy that follows the CIA operative Luke Brunner ( Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Emma Brunner (Monica Barbaro), who embark on a perilous journey to complete their missions. Fubar Season 2 is streaming on Netflix
Photo Credit: Netflix
Raina Naidu is based on an American TV series, Ray Donovan which is directed by Ann Biderman. It will be available on Netflix
The Prosecutor is a legal drama that follows a young man wrongly convicted of drug trafficking and seeks to overturn his sentence with the help of a former police officer-turned-prosecutor. It will be available on Lionsgate Play
Photo Credit: Trailer
Alappuzha Gymkhana is a sports drama film that tells the story of a group of friends from the small town of Alappuzha in Kerala. It is streaming on SonyLIV
Photo Credit: Trailer
