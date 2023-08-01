 Ektaa Kapoor SLAMMED For Wearing Shorts At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai: 'Chaddi Pehen Ke Darshan?'
Ektaa Kapoor, who is a devout follower of Lord Ganesha, visited the temple on Tuesday, which is said to be the special day of Ganpati.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Ektaa Kapoor at Siddhivinayak temple | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Television czarina Ektaa Kapoor, who enjoys the love of millions of people across the country, thanks to the numerous daily soaps that she has given to the Indian audience, faced the wrath of the same citizens on Tuesday, after she was seen wearing shorts at the reverred Siddhivinayak temple, located in Mumbai.

However, netizens did not find Ektaa's outfit during the temple visit "appropriate" and they schooled the producer for not dressing up properly while stepping inside a temple.

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ektaa Kapoor slammed for wearing shorts in temple

Several photos and videos from Ektaa's Tuesday temple visit have gone viral on the internet, in which the filmmaker can be seen inside the premises of Siddhivinayak.

Ektaa chose to wear a t-shirt and shorts to the temple, and she covered herself with a red raincoat to beat the Mumbai rains. She was seen being escorted by a member of the temple's management, and she quickly exited after seeking blessings from the Lord.

However, netizens slammed her later for wearing shorts to the temple, something that is not allowed at Siddhivinayak. "Chaddi pehan kr darshan krne gae thee," a user commented.

Another netizen commented, "Shorts in mandir?! Hopeless!", while a user wrote, "Ye Mandir me to pure kapde pahen k ja sakti thi".

Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Ektaa's Balaji Telefilms is currently running a number of shows on Indian television.

While her 'Kundali Bhagya' already running successfully on the small screens since the past few years, she recently launched a new show, 'Barsaatein', with Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon as the leads.

On the film front, Ektaa has her next venture, 'Dream Girl 2', scheduled for an August 25 release. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

