Eid 2021: Aly Goni, Aamir Ali, Rakshanda Khan and other celebs share what their plans are for the day

“Like last year, Eid will be subdued. People are going through so much pain, hence we are not in the mood to celebrate. We will read namaaz at home and make sheer korma; make phone calls to friends and greet them. Instead of spending money on new clothes and sweets, we will give it to the less fortunate. Two years ago, we would wake up early in the morning, have bath and go to the mosque to read namaz. Later, we would come home and eat sheer korma, and friends would stream in. There would be extended lunches and dinners. During our childhood, our father would take my two sisters and me to the Eidgah which was about 8 kms from our house. We would wear new clothes in the morning, so I would keep my clothes next to my bedside. My father would come home with toys for us, and my mother would cook sheer korma, Yakhni pulao, pakwans and kebabs. We used to have 30 to 35 people come home and there would be merry-making and laughter. But this time, I request people to give money to those who are less fortunate instead. But of late, there is no happiness in our hearts. I request all the Muslims to celebrate Eid in a subdued way. It’s better to stay at home and stay safe, Eid will come next year too. Zindagi rahi toh inshallah, we will celebrate next year.”



Zara Khan