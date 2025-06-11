Ed Sheeran Says He Loves To Watch Bollywood & Tollywood Films: 'No One Makes Movies Like...'

Global music sensation Ed Sheeran has expressed his love for Bollywood and Tollywood films and stated that romantic films like Aashiqui 2 are not made these days. For those unversed, Ed recently revealed that he first got in touch with singer Arijit Singh after watching Aashiqui 2.

A few days back, on Instagram, Ed shared a video of his latest track Sapphire which has portions sung by Arijit and a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Along with the video, he opened up about his friendship with Arijit.

"I first became aware of @arijitsingh's music when I watched Aashiqui 2 and heard Tum Hi Ho. I was proper spellbound by his voice, the song, the scene in the movie," he wrote in the caption.

One of Ed's Indian fans couldn't believe that he watched the Bollywood film and wrote in the comments section, "Bro, in no world did you watch Aashiqi 2 (sic)." To this, the singer replied, "Why not? I watch loads of Bollywood and Tollywood movies, no one makes movies like that I love it."

A screenshot of Ed's reply to the fan has gone viral on social media platforms.

The singer has often expressed his admiration for Bollywood and the energy that define Hindi cinema. Reportedly, he had once said that he is fascinated by the way music is deeply woven into Indian films.

From enjoying Bollywood parties with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan to grooving with Armaan Malik, Ed has embraced the industry's charm with open arms. He has also often shared interest in collaborating with Indian artists.

On June 10, Ed took to his Instagram to share a clip of Arijit singing the Punjabi verse in Sapphire while driving the Perfect singer through the narrow lanes and alleys of his hometown in West Bengal.

He also said, "He was playing in London, so I went to guest with him and sing Perfect there, it was an incredible show. I played him an early version of Sapphire in the dressing room, and he instantly had ideas for instruments and melodies. We then were pen pals over email for a bit, until I was in India for tour. I said to him, we should finish this in person, and he said, please come to my home town so I can show you my home and culture (sic)."

Meanwhile, the song Sapphire is already a hit among the masses and it has been topping charts ever Ed unveiled it.