 'We Became Pen Pals': Ed Sheeran Says He Got In Touch With Arijit Singh After Watching Aashiqui 2, Opens Up On Singing Sapphire With Him
Global sensation Ed Sheeran dropped his latest track Sapphire online and it is a treat to his Indian fans, given that it also has portions sung by Arijit Singh and has a cameo by none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Opening up on his friendship with Arijit, Ed said that he first got in touch with him after watching Aashiqui 2.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
Ed took to his Instagram to share a clip of Arijit singing the Punjabi verse in Sapphire while driving the Perfect singer through the narrow lanes and alleys of his hometown in West Bengal. "I first became aware of @arijitsingh's music when I watched Aashiqui 2 and heard Tum Hi Ho. I was proper spellbound by his voice, the song, the scene in the movie. I checked him out, and got in touch, and said whenever you wanna sing together i’m down (sic)," Ed wrote along with the video.

He went on to say, "He was playing in London, so I went to guest with him and sing Perfect there, it was an incredible show. I played him an early version of Sapphire in the dressing room, and he instantly had ideas for instruments and melodies. We then were pen pals over email for a bit, until I was in India for tour. I said to him, we should finish this in person, and he said, please come to my home town so I can show you my home and culture (sic)."

Ed fondly recalled, "I was with my dad on tour, which is a rarity to get so much one on one time with him. Me and him got a flight to Kolkata, then a 5 and a half hour drive to his home town. We arrived, went on a barge down the river which was stunning, then got a scooty back to the studio where we finished the song. Arijit taught me Punjabi and how to pronounce it all properly, and showed me Sitar. We then had dinner, and scooted around the village to see the sunset and moon with my dad. It was a proper core memory I’ll always cherish with my father, and I’m honoured to have created in this way with Arijit (sic)."

"He’s one of the most talented humans I've ever met, and I’m so grateful he shared his talent with me for this song. The full Punjabi version we recorded will be out in a couple of weeks, but until then I’ll be drip-feeding fun videos from our time together (sic)," he concluded the note.

Meanwhile, the song Sapphire is already a hit among the masses and it has been topping charts ever Ed unveiled it.

