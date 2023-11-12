 Eagle: Ravi Teja Releases New Poster Of Upcoming Movie On The Occasion Of Diwali
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentEagle: Ravi Teja Releases New Poster Of Upcoming Movie On The Occasion Of Diwali

Eagle: Ravi Teja Releases New Poster Of Upcoming Movie On The Occasion Of Diwali

The film has written, directed, and edited by Karthik Gattamneni

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image

Ravi Teja greeted his fans on Diwali by sharing a new poster from his upcoming movie 'Eagle'.

Taking to Instagram, Ravi marked this auspicious occasion and treated fans with a new glimpse of his look.

Read Also
Nupur Sanon Heaps Praises On Tiger Nageswara Rao Co-Star Ravi Teja, Says “He’s Phenomenal”
article-image

In the poster, Ravi Teja is seen holding a gun and aiming his target, while he is backed by a flurry of weapons behind.

Sharing the poster, he wished fans and wrote, "Happy Diwali#eagleonjan13th." As soon as the poster was unveiled the fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Happy dipawali Ravi teja annayya and look super anna [?][?]" "Rocking StillMass Maharaj Ravi Teja annaya Eagle," another user commented.

Makers recently unveiled the teaser of the movie.

Read Also
Director's Cut: Karthik Gattamneni on the Ravi Teja, Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Eagle, 'I am...
article-image

The clip begins with a shot of multiple bodies lying on the ground, accompanied by Ravi Teja's voiceover cautioning, " Kondalo Lavani Kindaki Pilavaku... Ooru Undadu...Nee Uniki Undadu...(Do not ask for the lava from the volcano to descend, it will wipe out not only this village... but also your existence)" The film is written, directed, and edited by Karthik Gattamneni.

Sharing the teaser link on Instagram, Ravi wrote, " #Eagle Teaser is out now! Flying off for this Sankranthi on Jan 13th ." The cast of the film also features Anupama Parameshwaran, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Madhubala, Praneeta Pattnaik, Ajay Ghosh, and Srinivas Reddy among others.

'Eagle' will hit the theatres on January 13, 2024. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.

Read Also
Tiger Nageswara Rao Movie Review: A Painstakingly, Boring Robin Hood Saga
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sushmita Sen Shares Candid Diwali Pictures With Her Young Daughter Renee And Partner Rohman Shawl:...

Sushmita Sen Shares Candid Diwali Pictures With Her Young Daughter Renee And Partner Rohman Shawl:...

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire: Here's When The Trailer Of The Prabhas-Starrer Will Arrive On The...

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire: Here's When The Trailer Of The Prabhas-Starrer Will Arrive On The...

Eagle: Ravi Teja Releases New Poster Of Upcoming Movie On The Occasion Of Diwali

Eagle: Ravi Teja Releases New Poster Of Upcoming Movie On The Occasion Of Diwali

'Golden Girl' Suhana Khan Shines In Sequinned Saree

'Golden Girl' Suhana Khan Shines In Sequinned Saree

Taylor Swift Locks Lips With Boyfriend Travis Kelce To Celebrate Successful Eras Tour In Argentina

Taylor Swift Locks Lips With Boyfriend Travis Kelce To Celebrate Successful Eras Tour In Argentina