 Nupur Sanon Heaps Praises On Tiger Nageswara Rao Co-Star Ravi Teja, Says “He’s Phenomenal”
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNupur Sanon Heaps Praises On Tiger Nageswara Rao Co-Star Ravi Teja, Says “He’s Phenomenal”

Nupur Sanon Heaps Praises On Tiger Nageswara Rao Co-Star Ravi Teja, Says “He’s Phenomenal”

The actress marked her official film debut with the Telugu release

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
article-image

Actress Nupur Sanon, who has made her debut with the recent release 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', has heaped praise on her co-star - the Telugu superstar Ravi Teja.

The actress has said that he is both a phenomenal actor and also an amazing human being. For 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', director Vamsee had met 200-300 girls to cast for his next film before finalising Nupur Sanon.

Read Also
Nupur Sanon Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Called Her & Kriti 'Flop Sisters'
article-image

For the uninitiated, Nupur is the talented sister of Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, and has been receiving a lot of positive response to her work alongside Ravi Teja in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. Sharing her experience of working with Ravi, Nupur said: "It was a magical experience. He is a phenomenal actor and a better human being. I thought he would be serious and wouldn't be talkative. I had that perception. From day 1, he turned out to be the opposite. He is rarely in his vanity, always chatting with people on set." The actress said: "I was surprised with how fantastic his Hindi is. He would give me cues in Hindi. He is such a secure actor that he lets you shine in a scene and is happy to help by being present. He is thoughtful and kind. He wanted my performance to be good."

Read Also
Kriti Sanon’s ‘Memorable Weekend’ In Las Vegas With Sister Nupur Sanon: SEE PHOTOS
article-image

Talking about the director, Nupur said: "When he met me he said I saw how you talk and how you conduct yourself and knew instantly I had met my Sara. I am thrilled that I am doing a pan-India film. I am a newcomer whose film will reach four times more people because it's a wider release."

Read Also
Tiger Nageswara Rao Movie Review: A Painstakingly, Boring Robin Hood Saga
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raveena Tandon Celebrates Durga Ashtami With Daughter Rasha & Sara Ali Khan

Raveena Tandon Celebrates Durga Ashtami With Daughter Rasha & Sara Ali Khan

Katrina Kaif Poses With Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor Visits Mumbai's Durga Puja Pandal With Dad Anil

Katrina Kaif Poses With Rani Mukerji, Sonam Kapoor Visits Mumbai's Durga Puja Pandal With Dad Anil

Mumbai: Did Kriti Sanon Buy A New Apartment In Bandra For ₹35 Crore? Actress Gets Spotted (WATCH)

Mumbai: Did Kriti Sanon Buy A New Apartment In Bandra For ₹35 Crore? Actress Gets Spotted (WATCH)

Shah Rukh Khan Mourns Death Of Bishan Singh Bedi, Pens Emotional Note: 'You Will Be Missed...

Shah Rukh Khan Mourns Death Of Bishan Singh Bedi, Pens Emotional Note: 'You Will Be Missed...

Nupur Sanon Heaps Praises On Tiger Nageswara Rao Co-Star Ravi Teja, Says “He’s Phenomenal”

Nupur Sanon Heaps Praises On Tiger Nageswara Rao Co-Star Ravi Teja, Says “He’s Phenomenal”