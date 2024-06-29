'Eagerly Awaiting Part 2': Rajinikanth & Nagarjuna Praise Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD

Megastar Rajinikanth heaped praise on Nag Ashwin's directorial 'Kalki 2898 AD' on Saturday (June 29). Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

Rajinikanth wrote on his X handle, "Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju@ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part 2. God Bless."

Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2.God Bless. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) June 29, 2024

Nagarjuna Akkineni also hailed the film. He wrote, "Congratulations to the team of Super duper #Kalki2898AD!! Naagi you took us to another time and another place . entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly!!"

Nagarjuna also praised Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas's performances.

He stated, "Amith Ji, the original mass hero... Sir, you are on fire. can't wait to see Kamalji in the sequel... did not get enough of him! Prabhas you did it all over again!! Deepika ji you look so ethereal and convincing as the divine mother!! And the rest of the team. Ashwini Dutt Garu, dear sweety and Swapna, God bless you! Indian cinema has done it again!!"

Congratulations to the team of Super duper #Kalki2898AD!!

Naagi you took us to another time and another place . entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly!!

Amith Ji, the original mass hero… Sir, you are on fire🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 can’t wait to see Kamalji in the… — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 29, 2024

'Kalki 2898 AD' saw a bumper opening. As per the makers, the film raked in Rs 191.5 crore gross worldwide at the box office in all languages on its opening day.

The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future.