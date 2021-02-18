'During lockdown, I understood the value of 'shunya',' says Shraddha Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor describes the lockdown phase of last year as one of her crucial phases for self-realisation. It was a period when she could learn to unlearn and redefine the value of zero, the spiritual meaning of shunya, she says.

"I think every time we start a film, we start from zero, from 'shunya'. Lockdown was a time for me to understand the value of several things, including self-love, the family and my emotional and spiritual health. I also think that it made me more independent, and things like the power of yoga to develop a focussed mind so that I can choose to be a part of any project -- film or entrepreneurial venture -- more fearlessly," Shraddha told IANS.

"As an actress, being a part of show business, we have to look in a certain way and that changes also with every film that we do, every character I play. Recently I invested in a beverage project in which I really do not have to count my calories while having my favourite drinks. In a way, during lockdown, I have understood and redefined the value of 'shunya', and now I know the brand of product or even brand of cinema I would like to associate myself with. It is a learning that has happened through last year," she added.