Shraddha Kapoor to play 'Nagin' in a trilogy produced by Nikhil Dwivedi

The franchise will be in the form of a trilogy and will be produced on a monumental scale by actor Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Vishal Furia.

Dwivvedi is best known for co-producing films like "Veere Di Wedding" starring Kareena Kapoor, Shikha Talsania, Sonam K Ahuja and Swara Bhasker, and Salman Khan’s "Dabangg 3".

Over the years Bollywood has seen scores of films that breathed life into the revenge-taking serpents aided with superpowers and backed by mythological stories.

The popular ones include veteran actor Jeetendra and Reena Roy’s multi-starrer ‘Nagin’ (1976). The film was a superhit and also featured actors like Sunil Dutt, Rekha, and Kabir Bedi to name a few.

Then came Sridevi’s ‘Nagina’ (1986) followed by its sequel ‘Nigahen’ in (1989).

The narrative was absent on the big screen until Mallika Sherawat starred in the international production ‘Hisss’ (2010) with Irrfan Khan and Divya Dutta.

The story was revived on television by Ekta Kapoor who has so far rolled out five seasons of 'Naagin' with female leads like Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, and Anita Hassanandani to name a few.