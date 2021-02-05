In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor spotted with rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha at cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding

Bollywood’s rumoured lovebirds, actress Shraddha Kapoor and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha were spotted together at the former’s cousin Priyaank Sharma’s wedding.
Rohan and Shraddha arrived separately, but were seen leaving the wedding venue together accompanied by Kapoor’s brother Siddhant.
Shraddha opted for an embellished white sleeveless kurta and a skirt with a matching dupatta.
Meanwhile, Rohan looked dapper in a navy blue sherwani.
Priyaank, who is the son of veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure, tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Shaza Morani.
For those unversed, Shaza is the daughter of Karim Morani, who produced Shah Rukh Khan’s films “Happy New Year", "Chennai Express", and "Ra One."
Kapoor, who is currently shooting Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday as she returned after the Delhi schedule of the film.
At the airport, the 'Street Dance 3D' actress was asked about her wedding rumours by a paparazzo.
In a video, as the 'Saaho' actress walks towards her car after landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, a paparazzo is heard asking her in Marathi, "Ma’am tumi kadi karta lagan? (Ma’am when are you getting married?)"
Shraddha is seen blushing as she replies, "Kaye boltas tume? (What are you even saying?)"
On the work front, apart from Luv Ranjan's upcoming next, Shraddha has also been signed for a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series Nagin, to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.
Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.