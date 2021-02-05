In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor spotted with rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha at cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding

For those unversed, Shaza is the daughter of Karim Morani, who produced Shah Rukh Khan’s films “Happy New Year", "Chennai Express", and "Ra One."

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently shooting Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday as she returned after the Delhi schedule of the film.

At the airport, the 'Street Dance 3D' actress was asked about her wedding rumours by a paparazzo.

In a video, as the 'Saaho' actress walks towards her car after landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, a paparazzo is heard asking her in Marathi, "Ma’am tumi kadi karta lagan? (Ma’am when are you getting married?)"

Shraddha is seen blushing as she replies, "Kaye boltas tume? (What are you even saying?)"

On the work front, apart from Luv Ranjan's upcoming next, Shraddha has also been signed for a three-film franchise based on the popular tele-series Nagin, to be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Essentially a love story, the makers plan to have spectacular Visual FX. The date of the release is yet to be finalised.