Dunki Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu & Their Friends Embark On A Rollercoaster Journey In Foreign Lands

After months of wait and hype, the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, Dunki, was finally released by the makers on Tuesday. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, and by the looks of it, it is set to take the audience on a rollercoaster journey of a man with a mission.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the trailer of Dunki also gave the audience a glimpse of his friends in the film -- Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, while Boman Irani plays a fun English teacher.

Set against the backdrop of a picturesque Punjab village, the trailer introduces SRK as Hardy, and his friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who all share one common dream -- to travel to London and earn themselves a better life.

The trailer shows how Vicky Kaushal's character gets mocked at and humiliated for not knowing English, and later, in a thought-provoking dialogue, SRK questions if the British can rule over India for all those years without knowing Hindi, then why can't Indians go to their land without knowing proper English.

Carrying the same sentiment further, the trailer takes the audience through the journey of SRK and his friends who then take up the task to visit London and prove themselves to the world. However, their journey is definitely not a cakewalk, and several glimpses of their near-fatal, gut-wrenching hardships, have been shown in the trailer.

However, the trailer eventually leaves one confused as it ends with a now-aged SRK running a race in a foreign country and chanting "Jai Hind" while promising to "finish what he started 25 years ago".

In SRK and Hirani's own words, "Dunki is not a mere film, but it's an experience".

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is all set to hit the silver screens on December 21, 2023.