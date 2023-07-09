 Dunki On OTT: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer's Digital Rights Sold For Whopping ₹155 Crore To THIS Platform
Recently, reports claimed that the overall rights for 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' have been sold by the makers for staggering Rs 250 crore and Rs 230 crore respectively.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
2023 is undeniably the year of Shah Rukh Khan! The superstar began the year with a bang as his film 'Pathaan' went on to script history and become the highest grossing Hindi film ever. And now, he is gearing up for the release of 'Jawan', the excitement for which is palpable amongst the audience.

'Pathaan' earned a whopping Rs 1000 crore across the globe post its release in theatres, and after a month-long run at the cinemas, it was sold to Prime Video for another Rs 100 crore.

Dunki sold To THIS OTT platform

And now, latest reports stated that the OTT rights of 'Dunki', which is scheduled to release in theatres in December this year, has been sold to an online streaming giant for a whopping Rs 155 crore.

'Dunki's digital rights have been sold to Jio Cinema, hence, after its theatrical run, fans will get to watch the film on the Mukesh Ambani's Reliance-owned platform.

This is said to be the biggest deal for a film in the history of Indian cinema. 'Dunki' marks Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with ace director Rajkumar Hirani, after several missed opportunities.

The makers are yet to release an official statement on the same.

Jawan trailer to release soon

Meanwhile, SRK is, at present, all set to release the trailer of his upcoming film 'Jawan', for which he has joined hands with south director Atlee for the first time.

The trailer of 'Jawan' will be dropped online on July 10, and the film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 7, 2023.

If reports are to be believed, then post its theatrical run, 'Jawan' will be available to stream on Netflix.

