Dune: Prophecy OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Emily Watson, Tabu's Anticipated Series Online

Dune: Prophecy OTT Release Date | Trailer

Dune: Prophecy is a science fiction series starring Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Tabu, and Mark Strong in the lead roles. The six-episodic series is set to drop on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Dune: Prophecy?

The upcoming series is a prequel to the film Dune, released in 2021 and based on Frank Herbert's novel of the same name. It will stream on November 18, 2024, on Jio Cinema at 6:30 AM, and new episodes will drop every following Monday.

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and captioned, "The prophecy begins. The new HBO Original Series #DuneProphecy, streaming November 18 onwards, every Monday along with the U.S., exclusively on JioCinema Premium. Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi."

Plot

The series is set 1000 years before the events of Dune and is based on a fictional world named Arrakis. It follows the story of sisters Tula Harkonnen and Valya, who decide to fight against the deadliest forces threatening humanity.

What happens when they establish a secretive matriarchal order that gains superhuman abilities, known as the Bene Gesserit?

Cast of Dune: Prophecy

The cast of the series includes Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, Tabu as sister Francesca, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez, Jodhi May as Empress Natalya, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela, Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino, Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides, Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides, Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart and Mark Strong, among others.

All about Dune: Prophecy

The science fiction series is an adaptation of Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson's Sisterhood of Dune and Frank Herbert's film of the same name. Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker have developed the series.

Kevin J Anderson has produced the series with Cunning Hand, Legendary Television, and Annabelita Films. The music is composed by Volker Bertelmann.