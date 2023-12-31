Dua Lipa Tours Across Rajasthan Wearing 'Hare Ram Hare Krishna' Kurta, Pens Heartfelt Note For India Ahead Of New Year 2024

Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa is currently in India, enjoying her New Year holidays with her family in Rajasthan. The singer has been making the most of her time in Rajasthan and has been treating her fans with picturesque photos on social media. In her latest post, she expressed how grateful she was to end the year in India.

On Sunday, the last day of 2023, Dua took to her Instagram to share a slew of photos and videos from her Rajasthan trip and thanked the people who made her vacation enjoyable and comfortable.

Calling the place magical, she touted the entire experience of touring Rajasthan as "meaningful".

In some of the photos, Dua can be seen wearing a yellow and orange kurta with the chants "Hare Ram Hare Krishna" written on it. Besides, she also enjoyed a jungle safari and spotted elephants and tigers.

Not just that, but she, along with her entire family, visited a temple in Rajasthan and offered their prayers. They enjoyed Rajasthani folk dance and music and gorged on local, delicious food.

"I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity," she wrote.

"This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!" she added.

Dua has been in India for almost a week now. A few days ago, several videos of the singer roaming on the streets of Rajasthan had gone viral on the internet, with netizens pointing out how the locals could not recognise her.

She also visited the local markets with her family members and in between, she even made a quick trip to Delhi where she sought blessings at the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and visited the Humayun's tomb.