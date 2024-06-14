Drashti Dhami Announces Pregnancy 9 Years After Marriage, To Welcome Baby In October 2024

Popular actress Drashti Dhami announced pregnancy on Friday (June 14), after nine years of marriage. Soon after she shared the happy news on Instagram, celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the parents-to-be. For those unversed, the Madhubala actress tied the knot with businessman Neeraj Khemka in 2015.

Drashti shared a video in which she and her husband can be seen holding a banner and the text on it read, "Could be pink, could be blue... all we know is that we are due! October 2024."

"In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe🤰♥️ Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way ? #BabyKOnBoard We can’t wait for October 2024," Drashti captioned her post.

Soon after Drashti shared the post, Vikrant Massey commented, "Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko." Actress Mouni Roy wrote, "Yayyyyyyyyy. Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Can’t wait to meet the lil angel."

Other celebs like Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Disha Parmar, Pooja Gor, Sunayna Fozdar, Karan V Grover, Karan Wahi, Kishwer Merchant and Anita Hassanandani also congratulated the couple.

Drashti and Neeraj are one of the most loved television industry couples. The two got hitched in February 2015, in a traditional Hindu ceremony, after dating each other for more than five years.

Drashti is known for her roles in TV shows like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Dill Mill Gayye, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The actress has been a part of web shows like The Empire and Duranga.