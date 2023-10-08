Drake Promises To Cover Medical Bills Of Fan With Multiple Sclerosis: 'Will Pay Whatever It Takes To Get You Best Help'

Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter Drake paused his performance to offer to pay the medical bills of a fan who disclosed she has multiple sclerosis(MS), reported Page Six.

"I'ma pay whatever it takes to get you to get the best help in the world, I promise you that," the "Hotline Bling" rapper told a woman in the crowd during his Toronto show on Friday.

In the video that was shared on X, the Grammy winner claimed that he would even "connect" the fan with Noah "40" Shebib, his longtime music producer who also suffered from MS.

"You know, my brother '40' is one of the strongest people on Earth, and he fights through a lot of things," Drake said, adding, "Maybe y'all can have a conversation."

According to Page Six, Shebib, who has collaborated on numerous hits with the Canadian rapper -- was diagnosed with the chronic disease over a decade ago. MS is a disease that impacts the brain and the central nervous system, potentially causing numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness and paralysis, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The 36-year-old "God's Plan" singer also extended an invitation to the woman to attend his Saturday night second show in his hometown.

His rep did not immediately respond to Page Six's request for additional comment. Drake's generosity continued when he also offered to cover the tuition for two other fans who requested financial assistance with their signs.

"This what I'ma do. We payin' for your tuition tonight," he said while pointing out the concertgoers in another video recorded during the Toronto stop on his It's All a Blur Tour.

"And we gonna find five more people that need their tuition paid. I'm taking care of everything," Drake added as the crowd erupted into cheers. But this isn't the first time the "Nonstop" artist has shown his philanthropic side.

As per Page Six, in 2020, Drake donated $100,000 to the National Bail Out fund, a program designed to help protesters who were arrested during the George Floyd protests. Two years before, the rapper shelled out $50,000 to buy groceries for people shopping at a Miami store. Around the same time, he gifted a University of Miami student $50,000 to pay for her college tuition. He also donated another $50,000 to the city's Lotus House Women's Shelter.

Two weeks later, the "One Dance" musician showed even more generosity by rewarding a hotel cleaner for her dedication by giving her a $10,000 shopping spree and spa day.

However, amid his tour and the release of his eighth album, "For All the Dogs," the father of one revealed that he's also planning to take a break from music to focus on his own health. "I probably won't make music for a bit. I'm going to be honest," Drake said on SiriusXM's Sound 42 Friday. "I need to focus on my health first and foremost. And I'll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy. But just, you know, I want people to be healthy in life."

"I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach," he said, adding, "I need to focus on my health and I need to get right, reported Page Six.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)