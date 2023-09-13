'You Slow As F*ck': Drake Pushes Fan On Stage During Texas Concert, Scolds Security (WATCH)

Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter Drake recently set the stage on fire after he performed for thousands of fans in Austin, Texas, as part of his It's All a Blur Tour. However, the concert experience was briefly interrupted after a fan trespassed on to the stage to meet the singer.

Several photos and videos from the concert have now gone viral on the internet, in which the singer can be seen belting out one hit after another as the audience went berserk.

Amid the concert, a fan was seen fooling the security and making his way straight next to Drake on stage, and it did not go down well with the singer.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, he can be seen pushing the fan away as he tried to shake hands with the singer. Drake was also seen taking him to the edge of the stage while calling out to his security.

"Y'all not doing security out here?" Drake scolded, before a guard came up and dragged the fan away from the singer. "Boy, you slow as f*ck," Drake was heard saying, before returning to his performance.

This is not the first time that fans have intruded the personal space of performers on stage. Of late, several incidents have taken place wherein concert-goers were seen throwing things at the artists on stage out of excitement.

A few days ago, a fan flung a bra at Nick Jonas during his New York concert. Prior to that, Taylor Swift was attacked with bracelets during her concert.