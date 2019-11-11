Dostana 2: Shooting of Kartik, Janhvi starrer called off in Delhi due to pollution

The suffocating smog that has shrouded Delhi for the past two weeks is taking its toll on Bollywood’s keenness to shoot films in the Capital. One hears from reliable sources that the shooting of the Karan Johar production Dostana 2 which was to feature Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor has been called off due to the unfriendly climatic condition.

A source clued in to the unfortunate setback reveals, “The cast and crew couldn’t breathe. Visibility was so low that the camera couldn’t capture the shots properly. It was a no-win situation. The team decided to disperse until the weather improves.”