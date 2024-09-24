 ‘Don’t Want To Be In Such A Situation’: Jasmin Bhasin Pens Heartfelt Note For Beau Aly Goni After Staying Apart From Him For 11 Days (Video)
'Don't Want To Be In Such A Situation': Jasmin Bhasin Pens Heartfelt Note For Beau Aly Goni After Staying Apart From Him For 11 Days (Video)

Jasmin Bhasin, who will next be seen in Amazon Prime’s upcoming web series ‘The Traitors,’ took to her Instagram handle to share a cute video of her with Aly Goni and also penned a heartfelt note stating that she cannot be apart from him hereafter.

Aanchal Choudhary
Updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 09:11 PM IST
article-image

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the cutest pairs of Telly town. The couple, who confessed their feelings for each other during their stint together in Bigg Boss 14 have been in a steady relationship ever since then.

article-image

Recently, Jasmin was shooting for her upcoming reality show ‘The Traitors’ in royal lanes of Jaisalmer and was away from beau Aly Goni for 11 days. Jasmin, who was not allowed to operate her mobile phone during this time penned a heartfelt note after coming out of the show. Compiling a few videos of them together, Jasmin states that this has been the first time that she has been away from Aly for such a long time. The actress writes that she never wants to experience this at any cost in her life and that she cannot wait to see him.

Jasmin writes, “First time in around 6.5 years of knowing each other this was the first time we didn't speak to each other or see each other even on video calls for 11days straight . And I missed you every day, every second and with every breath. And I don't ever want to be in such situation ever again in life at any cost. Because "tere kolon meinu saa milde.”

article-image

As soon as the actress shared this video, Aly commented stating ‘Can’t wait to see you.’ Jannat Zubair too dropped a heart on the said video.

For the uninformed, ‘The traitors’ is hosted by Karan Johar and will witness popular faces like Sudhanshu Pandey, Mukesh Chhabra, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin and many others.

