Don't ask Maanyata! Is Kriti Sanon Sanjay Dutt's 309th girlfriend?

Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon will be sharing the screen together for the first time with Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Panipat'. Promoting the movie, the co-actors reached the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, where the former jokingly said that Kriti could be his 309th girlfriend!

While having a candid chat with Kapil on his show, Sanjay revealed many things and shared his work schedule while he was serving a term in the jail. Besides, he also talked about how he still has to keep a count on his girlfriends as his journey never ended.