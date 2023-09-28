Dono Debutants Rajveer Deol & Paloma Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple, Present Final Copy Of Film |

The team behind the film Dono is making a splash in their promotional efforts. Debut director Avnish Barjatya, along with first-time actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma, recently paid a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings just a week ahead of their film's release.

Their reverence went beyond seeking blessings; they placed the final copy of their film at Lord Ganesha's feet, keeping it as an offering before the world had a chance to see it. Both the trailer and the soundtrack of Avnish Barjatya's directorial debut have garnered praise from fans. Anticipation is high for the debut performances of Rajveer and Paloma, who are already feeling the warmth of the love pouring in.

Rajshri, with its 76-year-old legacy, has consistently been a platform for launching new talent across various aspects of filmmaking. In its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri partners with Jio Studios. The film is directed by Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Sooraj R. Barjatya leads the creative production. Dono, a tale of two strangers heading towards a common destination, is set to hit cinemas on the 5th of October.

