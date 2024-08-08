 Dogman OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDogman OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Dogman OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

The film is written and directed by Luc Besson. Dogman is produced by Virginie Besson-Silla

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Dogman OTT Release Date | Trailer

Dogman is a crime thriller film starring Caleb Landry Jones, Christopher Denham, and Jonica T Gibbs in the lead roles. It premiered on August 31, 2024, at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. In theatres, it was released on September 27, 2023, and received mixed reviews from critics. It is set to drop on OTT in August 2024.

Release date and premiering platform of Dogman

FPJ Shorts
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India

The film is set to release online on August 9, 2024, and will be available to watch on Book My Show. It will also be available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Story

The film revolves around a young man named Douglas who loses his trust in humankind after his parents assault him in childhood. While discovering himself and his potential, Douglas develops an emotional bond with dogs, as the animals' presence around him makes him secure and happy.

Characters

The film's cast includes Caleb Landry Jones as Douglas, Jonica T Gibbsas Evelyn, Christopher Denham as Ackerman, John Charles Aguilar as El Verdugo, Clemens Schick as Mike Munrow, Grace Palma as Salma Bailey, Marisa Berenson, Iris Bry as Doughlas' mother, Emeric Bernard-Jones as Cher, Tom Leeb as Bradley, Michael Garza as Juan and Alexander Settineri as Richie Munrow.

Read Also
Exhuma OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun's Horror Film
article-image

All about Dogman

The film is written and directed by Luc Besson. Virginie Besson-Silla has produced the films under Luc Besson Production, TF1 Films Productions and EuropaCorp. Eric Serra has composed the music, and Julien Rey has edited the film. The cinematography is done by Colin Wandersman.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where...

The Hunger Games - The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Where...

Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All...

Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All...

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik Takes Dig At Sana Makbul & Her Beau Srikanth, Payal Says 'Paisa Ho...

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik Takes Dig At Sana Makbul & Her Beau Srikanth, Payal Says 'Paisa Ho...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Welcome Baby Boy? Couple's 'Blue' Gift Sets Go Viral

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Welcome Baby Boy? Couple's 'Blue' Gift Sets Go Viral

TRP Stars: Anupamaa & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Viewership Dips, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Enters...

TRP Stars: Anupamaa & Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Viewership Dips, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Enters...