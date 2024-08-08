Dogman OTT Release Date: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Dogman OTT Release Date | Trailer

Dogman is a crime thriller film starring Caleb Landry Jones, Christopher Denham, and Jonica T Gibbs in the lead roles. It premiered on August 31, 2024, at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. In theatres, it was released on September 27, 2023, and received mixed reviews from critics. It is set to drop on OTT in August 2024.

Release date and premiering platform of Dogman

The film is set to release online on August 9, 2024, and will be available to watch on Book My Show. It will also be available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Story

The film revolves around a young man named Douglas who loses his trust in humankind after his parents assault him in childhood. While discovering himself and his potential, Douglas develops an emotional bond with dogs, as the animals' presence around him makes him secure and happy.

Characters

The film's cast includes Caleb Landry Jones as Douglas, Jonica T Gibbsas Evelyn, Christopher Denham as Ackerman, John Charles Aguilar as El Verdugo, Clemens Schick as Mike Munrow, Grace Palma as Salma Bailey, Marisa Berenson, Iris Bry as Doughlas' mother, Emeric Bernard-Jones as Cher, Tom Leeb as Bradley, Michael Garza as Juan and Alexander Settineri as Richie Munrow.

All about Dogman

The film is written and directed by Luc Besson. Virginie Besson-Silla has produced the films under Luc Besson Production, TF1 Films Productions and EuropaCorp. Eric Serra has composed the music, and Julien Rey has edited the film. The cinematography is done by Colin Wandersman.